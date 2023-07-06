Moderate to heavy rain is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, in the next two days under the influence of a trough formed over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast that wind with a speed ranging from 30 to 40 kmph will accompany the rain.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has advised the farm workers and cattle grazers not to take shelter under trees in the next three days. According to a press note issued by its Managing Director, Ambedkar, rain is likely in the districts of Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore on Thursday, while drizzle is likely in the remaining areas.

Rain is likely on Friday in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, ASR, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore. Similar conditions are expected in the districts of Parvatipuram Manyam, ASR, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Kurnool and Nandyala on Saturday.

The people of Visakhapatnam heaved a sigh of relief as they experienced moderate rain on Wednesday under the influence of a trough over the Bay of Bengal. The Vizagites were reeling under hot and humid conditions as monsoon rains play truant. The rain on Wednesday brought the mercury levels down, bringing a change in the weather condition.

