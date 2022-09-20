As a new low-pressure area has formed over the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday, it is expected that coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with other states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, will receive light to moderate rainfall until tomorrow, 21 September 2022. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Andhra Pradesh will experience rainfall in the coming weeks, and the monsoon will likely withdraw from the state by mid-October. The IMD also reported that Andhra Pradesh ash received 15 per cent more rainfall in this current Southwest Monsoon season.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh tops India in attracting industrial investments; ₹40,361 crores in seven months

Due to “mild to moderate rainfall,” certain areas of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will continue to be on yellow alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Telangana’s northwest is predicted to experience severe rains. Due to the anticipated high rainfall, Odisha will continue to be on “orange” alert during this time period, according to IMDB. On a closing note, the IMD expressed that this year’s rainfall has been helpful to farmers as there was less dependency on tube wells in most parts of the state. The farmers are expecting a good yield in paddy and other crops this year, the department said.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.