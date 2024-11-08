On 9 November, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam and the National Insititute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram signed an agreement of understanding to provide a hybrid modular programme to students.

The new hybrid modular programme comprises a combination of a Diploma and an MBA.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between IIM Visakhapatnam and NIT Mizoram, is specially designed for Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CIFs) and institutions of National Importance.

The initiative promises both technical expertise along business acumen to result in better career opportunities for students from engineering backgrounds.

The delegation of IIM Visakhapatnam and the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, expressed their support for the partnership during the meeting.

Other initiatives of IIM Visakhapatnam this year

In August 2024, the IIM Visakhapatnam launched a new certification Program in R&D Management specifically for scientists from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The new modules in this IIM Visakhapatnam programme were designed to help scientists enhance their skills in managing R&D projects and processes effectively.

Similarly, in July, IIMV in collaboration with with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), initiated a new entrepreneurship program among interested and aspiring entrepreneurs in both states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On the successful completion of the course, a PG Certificate in Entrepreneurship will be awarded.

This is a specialized program designed to equip individuals or aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, mindsets and skills needed to thrive and grow in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship.

