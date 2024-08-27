On August 26, 2024, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam launched a new Certificate Program in R&D Management specifically for scientists from the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO). This program has attracted 39 scientists from 36 different DRDO laboratories across India.

Professor B Srirangacharyulu, the Program Director, warmly welcomed the participants and provided an overview of the training modules and expected outcomes of the program. He outlined several key modules, including R&D Management Principles, Project Management, Simulation, Organizational Behaviour and Human Relations, R&D Processes, R&D Support Functions, Technology Management, Commercialization and Utilization, Innovation and Creativity Nurturing, and Risk Management.

These modules in this new program from IIM Visakhapatnam are designed to help scientists enhance their skills in managing R&D projects and processes effectively.

Dr Y Sreenivas Rao, Director General of Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M), attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural speech, Dr Rao stressed the importance of fostering strong networks among scientists working in various DRDO labs. He emphasized that building and maintaining strong professional relationships is crucial for fostering innovation and generating novel ideas.

Dr Rao highlighted that collaboration across different laboratories can lead to the exchange of diverse ideas, which is often key to solving complex challenges. He also noted that clear communication, mutual respect, and appropriate delegation of responsibilities are vital for minimizing delays and ensuring the smooth execution of projects.

