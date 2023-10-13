IIMV FIELD, the incubation hub of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, with a vision to support women entrepreneurs, has rolled out applications for the Naaripreneur for Her incubation programme. Women entrepreneurs in any sector from all over India can apply for this 15-month-long incubation, with the last date being 26 November 2023.
The programme guarantees a comprehensive package, including mentoring, networking opportunities, market access, and abundant learning resources. Participants will be introduced to a supportive community of like-minded peers, coupled with virtual and physical assistance. Furthermore, the Naaripreneur for Her programme offers performance-based financial grants of up to Rs 3,00,000 during its final phase.
Phase one of the incubation programme will involve the application process, where women-led ventures will be invited to avail of the opportunity to seek guidance from industry experts. In the second phase, up to 75 ventures will be shortlisted for a month-long virtual ideation boot camp, during which the participants will receive inputs on concepts such as idea generation, idea validation, evaluation, and Lean Canvas.
Further, 50 ventures will take part in a virtual-cum-physical launchpad that includes mentoring on aspects such as marketing, operations, and finance in business models. The third phase will also train the participants on fundraising, networking, and performance & people management. In the final stage, 25 startups will be selected for a rigorous 12-month-long incubation, during which participants may receive financial grants based on performance. The Naaripreneur for Her incubation programme at IIM Visakhapatnam (IIMV) FIELD will culminate with a demo day, where the selected startups will connect with investors.
Click here to apply for the programme.
