Four students from the prestigious IIM Visakhapatnam talk about life and learnings.
Rohan Pansare
Coping up with MBA life
IIM Visakhapatnam teaches us the art of balancing life. Even after juggling between multiple college activities, we still find ways to relax.
Opinion on Vizag
Cleanest city with friendly people all around. And the beach, for sure, will be everyone’s unanimous favourite.
Favourite thing about IIM Visakhapatnam
The learning experience, from amazing professors, and great friends – who are more like a family.
One thing you’ll miss after college
The late-night case-study preparations accompanied with hot steaming Maggi.
Rituparna Banerjee
Most memorable moment in college life
An enthralling live private-concert by Gajendra Verma in our own parking space.
A word or two on the people you met during MBA
Diverse and versatile
Favourite hangout spot in Vizag
RK Beach while having hot roasted sweet corn
Unique aspect of IIM Visakhapatnam
Rigorous yet fun-filled MBA life with a family-like environment
Kruthi Sahini
Hangout spot in the college
The college cafeteria, green lawns, board rooms and the recreation room with TT, foosball, and billiards!
What’s hostel life like
It’s like Mini-India – Celebrating culture from 21 states as one family.
One myth you’d like to dispel
That learning is always through formal methods. At IIM, learning is with live projects, guest lectures, and student activities.
Future plans
Short-term plan is to get placed in a satisfactory role. After gathering expertise, I’d love to start my own chain of restaurants.
Hardik Sawhney
The IIM Visakhapatnam brand
It instills confidence, honour, and a sense of responsibility.
The most annoying thing about MBA
The sheer amount of assignments can be overwhelming sometimes, but it’s a boon as it grooms us for the future.
Hobbies
Photography, sketching and designing cars.
CAT memories
CAT prep takes you through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. And when your hard work pays off, you feel so elated that it can’t be put into words.
