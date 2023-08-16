Step into the world of dynamic performances and compelling narratives as we delve into the filmography of Bollywood’s versatile actor, Sunny Deol. With his commanding presence and impactful roles, Sunny Deol has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. From iconic action-packed thrillers to thought-provoking dramas, each of his movies brings forth a unique blend of emotion, action, and social relevance.

If you liked his latest movie Gadar 2, you should watch these movies of Sunny Deol.

Betaab

Betaab is a 1983 romantic drama directed by Rahul Rawail and stars Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in their debut lead roles. The movie follows a love story set in the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir. It revolves around a young man and woman who come from different backgrounds but find themselves drawn to each other. The film explores their journey of overcoming challenges, family opposition, and societal norms to be together.

Arjun

Arjun is an action-thrilled film released in 1985, directed and produced by Rahul Rawai stars Sunny Deol in the titular role of Arjun Malvankar, a passionate and idealistic young man who becomes a Mumbai police officer. The film also casts Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Paresh Rawal and many more. Arjun contributed to establishing Sunny Deol as an actor who could handle intense and socially relevant roles.

Ghayal

Ghayal is an action-drama film released in 1990, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and features Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Om Puri, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, and Moushumi Chatterjee in the lead roles. The story revolves around Ajay Mehra who seeks justice for his younger brother who was brutally killed by a corrupt businessman’s henchmen. Ghayal garnered critical acclaim for Sunny Deol’s performance and the high-octane action scenes which lead him to win a national film award for the film.

Damini

This 1993 movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi stars Meenakshi Sheshadri in the title role of Damini, with Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Damini, a woman from an affluent family who witnesses a brutal assault on a domestic worker and decides to seek justice for her. Sunny Deol’s impassioned dialogue “Tarikh par tarikh” from the courtroom scene became iconic.

Ghatak

Ghatak: Lethal” is a 1996 action film yet again directed by Rajkumar Santoshi that stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and also features Meenakshi Sheshadri, Danny Denzongpa, and Amrish Puri in significant roles. The story revolves around Kashi, portrayed by Sunny Deol, a man seeking revenge for the injustice done to his family by a powerful and corrupt politician played by Danny Denzongpa. Kashi takes the law into his own hands to bring down the politician’s empire and ensure justice for the people.

Border

Border is based on the real-life events that occurred during the Battle of Longewala, a significant confrontation between India and Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This 1997 war film was directed by J.P. Dutta and stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Puneet Issar were also seen in significant roles. The movie’s songs, dialogues, and performances have made it a memorable part of Indian cinema, often associated with its depiction of valour and national pride.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy is a 2003 action-thriller film and features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The story revolves around Arun Khanna played by Sunny Deol, an Indian spy who goes undercover to gather intelligence on an international terrorist organization planning attacks in India. During his mission, he falls in love with Reshma played by Preity Zinta, a Pakistani woman who is unaware of his true identity.

