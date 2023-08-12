Malayalam movies are known for their breathtaking cinematography and deep and highly creative storylines. For those who enjoy depth in the films they watch, they need not look further than the latest releases from God’s Own Country. While there are many great movies to watch from Mollywood, not everyone has the time to go through all of them. To make it easier, we have curated a list of the latest Malayalam movies available on Disney Plus Hotstar. If you are in search of weekend plans, you know what to do.

Here are the latest Malayalam movies for you to watch this weekend on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sulaikha Manzil

Sulaikha Manzil delves into the realm of marriage, exploring the inner emotions of couples before they tie the knot. Anarkali Maikar and Lukman Avaran portray the characters of Haala Parveen and Ameen respectively. This film sheds light on Muslim marriages within the scenic Malabar region of Kerala, offering a glimpse into their unique traditions and customs.

Neymar

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Neymar is a Malayalam comedy film starring Mathew Thomas, Naslen K Gafoor, Jhoni Antony, and others in key roles. The plot follows two friends, Kanjuva and Sinto. When they bring a pet dog into their lives, things turn upside down.

Janaki Jaane

Janaki Jaane is a movie written and directed by Aniesh Upaasana. The film stars Saiju Kurup, Navya Nair, Johny Antony, Sharafudeen, Kottayam Nazeer, Anarkali Marikar, George Kora, Sminu Sijo, Pramod Veliyanadu, James Eliya, and others. The plot revolves around Janaki and Unni Mukundan, a couple whose relationship is tested when Janaki’s fear of the dark and being alone becomes a problem. Things take a turn for the worse when her fear puts her in an embarrassing situation, which is exploited by a political party and sensationalized by the media.

Pookkaalam

Pookkaalam is a wholesome Malayalam movie featuring Vijayraghavan, KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Suhasini Maniratnam, Roshan Mathew, and many more. The movie is written and directed by Ganesh Raj who takes inspiration from a real-life incident that occurred in Italy a few years ago. The plot discusses a nonagenarian man who discovers something that affects his relationship with his wife while the whole family is preparing for a betrothal function.

Corona Papers

Adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1949 film Stray Dog and the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, Corona Papers is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film unfolds around a robbery during the COVID-19 pandemic period and how the cops chase the culprits. It stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie in crucial roles.

Let us know which one of these latest Malayalam movies on Disney Plus Hotstar you are watching this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.