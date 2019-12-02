Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme at Government Medical College, Guntur on Monday. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, the Chief Minister responded to the talk surrounding his religion and caste. Hitting back at the critics, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that humanity is his religion while keeping up promises is his caste.

“In recent times, there has been talk around my religion and caste. Such remarks upset me. I want to tell everyone that humanity is my religion and keeping up the promises made is my caste,” YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Earlier, opposition parties Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party criticised YS Jagan for not following due procedures during his visit to the holy shrine in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister stated that the remarks were being made by those who weren’t able to digest the development taking place in Andhra Pradesh under his leadership. Regarding the election manifesto as his Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is determined to implement its welfare schemes despite the hurdles.

Speaking about the initiative, the CM said that under the scheme, Rs 225 per day (Rs 5000 per month) will be given as allowance to patients as post-operative sustenance.