All the 58 Indian national victims belonging to Vizag district, who were trapped in a case of human trafficking by the Combodia cyber fraud gang, reached the city on Friday (24 May 2024) night after their rescue on 23 May. They were rescued by the Indian Embassy with the cooperation of the Cambodian authorities.

The victims were received by City Police Commissioner (CP), A Ravishankar, at the airport.

Speaking to the media at the airport, the CP said that the victims poured out their bitter experience after they landed in Cambodia. They explained to him the torture they suffered at the hands of the gang. The CP further said that they would step up the investigation based on the feedback they received from the victims.

It may be recalled that the city police busted a gang involved in human trafficking and arrested three agents working for a gang in Cambodia recently.

Offering jobs in Cambodia, the agents lured the youth in the city and surrounding areas. It is learnt that over 1,500 have been trapped by the agents in the city. After being taken to Cambodia, the youth were being treated as slaves and forced to engage in cyber crime operations.

Prior to the rescue operation, the city police, who got information from one of the victims, swung into action and arrested the agents involved in the human trafficking case in Vizag. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.