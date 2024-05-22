On Wednesday, 22 May 2024. the Indian Embassy in Cambodia reported the rescue of 60 Indians, who were victims of a job scam racket and human trafficking ring in the foreign country. The incident is connected to a recent breakthrough that the Visakhapatnam City Police had in busting the Cambodian trafficking ring, which was executing its operations through local agents in Vizag, luring unemployed local youngsters with the promise of data entry jobs in Singapore. In reality, the individuals were trafficked to Cambodia, where they were forced to partake in cybercrime activities against other Indians. It was discovered that around 150 individuals from Visakhapatnam and nearby areas were stranded in the foreign country for a year.

Following the bust by the Vizag police, 300 Indians – Visakhapatnam citizens among them – staged a revolt against their handlers in Jinbei and Compound, Sihanoukville, Cambodia on 20 May, resulting in the arrests of the Indian nationals. “The Embassy is in constant touch with the Cambodian authorities, and necessary assistance and guidance are being provided to these Indian nationals on their way back to India,” the Indian embassy in Cambodia said in an official statement. In the latest developments following the revolt, the embassy has managed to rescue 60 Indians from Sihanoukville, and transport them to Phnom Penh today, assisting them with travel documents and other arrangements to facilitate their return home. The Indian embassy released a press note regarding its operations:

#PressRelease : on the rescue of Indian nationals trapped in scam operations in Cambodia. The Mission remains committed to assisting its citizens and facilitating the repatriation as soon as possible. @peacepalace_kh @IndianDiplomacy @devyani_K @AmbSaurabhKumar pic.twitter.com/fnJmSoncKG — India in Cambodia (@indembcam) May 21, 2024

The embassy also announced helpline numbers to facilitate the rescue of stranded Indian victims of the job scam, and reiterated its advice for Indians seeking emplyement in Cambodia.

Indian nationals facing difficulties and wishing to return to India may get in touch with the embassy on their emergency contact number. +855 92881676, or email them at [email protected] or [email protected]. A temporary control room has also been set up at Sihanoukville for three days (21-23 May 2024), which may be reached through the phone number, +855 10642777.

In the press note, the embassy further advised Indians not to fall prey to unauthorised agents. “Indian nationals are advised not to engage in practices contrary to the purpose for which the visa is granted by the host government, such as seeking employment on a ‘Tourist Visa’.”