Heritage Stories and Performance Arts (HSPA), an initiative aimed at celebrating Indian heritage, is conducting Itihaas Ke Pannon Se, a storytelling session, in Vizag on 20 August 2023 at the Alluri Seetarama Raju Vignana Kendra. The session will include four captivating stories by renowned narrators and storytellers. HSPA, which has been conducting the Itihaas Ke Pannon Se series for three years, brought life to over 70 tales of brave hearts through dance, music, and storytelling.

The Life and Times of Chityala Ailamma– musical storytelling by Deepa Kiran, The Inspiring Life Story of Durgabai Deshmukh– oral storytelling by Lavanya Srinivas, The Life of Alluri Sitarama Raju– Burra Katha by Vibuthi Rajeswari Burra Katha Dalam, Miryala Durga Rao, supported in English by Sree Karuna, and The Rise of Vizag and its Unsung Freedom Fighters– Kuchipudi dance drama by Nataraj Music and Dance Academy will mark the event in Vizag this month.

Through this initiative, HSPA aims to bring forth a sense of pride and celebrate 75 years of freedom as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It also strives to inspire the audiences through a range of stories of courage, valour, and sacrifice. Established by performance storyteller, curator, and facilitator Sarita Nair, the body also presents initiatives such as Urban Heritage Conversations and Pratibimb.

Tickets for the Itihaas Ke Pannon Se storytelling session by HSPA in Vizag are sold at the Book Magic library in Lawsons Bay Colony, and the Sweet Indian branch in Siripuram.

