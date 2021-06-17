Vizag and Vijayawada- the two most important cities in Andhra Pradesh. One is soon to be the executive capital of the state while the other houses the legislative capital, Amaravathi. Not just that, Vizag and Vijayawada are also the most populous cities in the state, way ahead of the remaining cities. Both are popular tourist attractions and industrial hubs, critical to the economy of the state. As both Vizag and Vijayawada are important commercial and educational hubs, there is a constant exchange of populace between the two cities. Fortunately for that, the distance from Vizag to Vijayawada can be covered within a day.

There are multiple ways of travelling from Vizag to Vijayawada or vice versa. The most popular one is by road, as people frequent over the National Highway 16. Another option is to travel by rail which takes about 5-6 hours depending on the train. There is also the option of bus travel which takes about the same time. But the easiest, fastest and most comfortable way is air travel which takes about an hour but it will cost you more.

Let’s have a look at all the ways in which you can cover the distance from Vizag to Vijayawada:

#1 By Road

Travelling by road from Vizag to Vijayawada is one of the most pristine and comfortable experiences, especially if it’s a group road trip. Connected by the National Highway 16, which is 4-laned all along, these two cities are frequently travelled between. By road, Vijayawada is at a distance of about 350 km from Vizag and it takes about 7 hours by car to reach it. You can either take your own vehicle or rent one.

Along the way, there are many important tourist places that you can stop at. Religious places like Dwaraka Tirumala, Rajahmundry and Annavaram. Spending a few minutes at the ghats of the Godavari river in Rajahmundry is definitely something you can do along the way. One should also visit Dowleswaram Barrage and Cotton Museum. For a slice of history, you can go to the Kondapalli Fort which was built in the fourteenth century. You can also check out the 74 feet high Buddha statue in Eluru and the Kolleru lake and bird sanctuary.

#2 By Rail

By rail, it takes about 5-6 hours to get from Vizag to Vijayawada. Now, as it is one of the most prominent railway routes in Southern Railway, there are many trains that run on it. If you are travelling to Vijayawada from Vizag, you can pick any of these trains or even pick many of the Hyderabad-bound trains which have a stoppage at Vijayawada. Ticket fares vary depending on the train and the berth you pick.

The major railway stations that fall on this route are Annavaram, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Junction and Eluru. Some of the prominent trains that stop at Vizag as well as Vijayawada are East Coast Express, Garibrath Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duronto Special and many more. Passengers usually prefer to start in the evening and reach late at night which prevents them from missing work.

#3 By Bus

Bus travel is just as lucrative an option as rail. Travelling by bus from Vizag to Vijayawada is not as uncomfortable as it might be on some other routes. Here, almost all the buses take the National Highway 16 and take you to your destination without too many stoppages. Though, if you are travelling by APSRTC bus, it might take you longer but it will save you money. Ticket fares vary depending on the bus company you book with and the berth you pick.

#4 By Air

Travelling by air is the quickest, albeit the most expensive option for your journey from Vizag to Vijayawada. There is a multitude of flights and airlines that fly from the Visakhapatnam Airport to the Vijayawada Airport. Since air travel runs on dynamic pricing, it is always recommended to plan your travel at the earliest and book tickets. A typical Vizag-Vijayawada non-stop flight takes about an hour to reach its destination.

So, these are the ways in which people can cover the 350 km distance from Vizag to Vijayawada. The next time you travel between these two big cities, try to plan well in advance and if you do make an unplanned trip, go through this info.