While it was the release of Jathi Ratnalu on Amazon Prime Video that kept us busy over the festive weekend, the mid-week too doesn’t seem any short on the entertainment quotient. Tollywood’s recent blockbuster Uppena is now streaming online and those with a Netflix account seem to have their movie plans sorted. Marking the debuts of Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, this Buchi Babu Sana directorial received tremendous response at the box office to emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year so far. And ending the wait for many, Uppena has finally made its way to the OTT platform on Wednesday.

Featuring Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Uppena hit the screens in February. The film was produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banners of respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

Directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena revolves around a young pair of lovers facing the challenges posed by casteism and other prejudices in society. Fetching praise from audience and critics alike, the film went on to strike gold at the box office, raking in massive collections. The film also struck a chord with its music, which was composed by ace music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Those who couldn’t make it to the theatres can now stream Uppena online on Netflix. Here’s a step-wise guide of how to watch Uppena on Netflix.

How to watch Uppena on Netflix:

Go to the Netflix site or the Netflix mobile app

If you are a new user, sign up for the platform using your mail id

Set a password and choose a suitable plan

Once the payment is completed, you will be able to access the content on the site/app

Search for Uppena and hit watch now

PS: Netflix subscribers can also download the movie to watch it later offline.