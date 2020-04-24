How Be The Real Man challenge gets film celebs to do household chores?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the normal course of life for almost everyone on the planet. During the lockdown, actioned by the Central and State Governments, a number of industries and work sectors have come to grinding halt. The same is true in our very own Telugu Film Industry (Tollywood). This has increased the celebrity presence in social media. The latest being the Be The Real Man Challenge started off on Twitter.
It is very pleasing to see that the celebrities make efforts to spread cheer amongst social media netizens. Right from personal messages. to group songs, to small skits, they are crafting small videos. Ranging from the Janata Curfew movement to the “stay at home” lockdown, many of the glitterati have contributed their bit.
This latest challenge, Be The Real Man, is getting a number of the Tollywood male film celebs to showcase the household chores they are undertaking. Gone are any starry inhibitions, as the people who run the reel life are helping at home in real life. Tollywood male celebs have even made a challenge out of it by nominating their fellow artists.
Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi accepted the Be the Real Man challenge for NTR Jr. In his video. Even Telugu hero Venkatesh, who was challenged by NTR Jr., had expressed his keenness on seeing Chiranjeevi’s response. Chiru is seen cleaning his house with a vacuum cleaner. After which he prepares a dosa / pessarattu, something the Megastar is known to make really well. This he lovingly feeds his mother, Anjana Devi. In the tweet, the Megastar then challenged Telangana State Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth and ace filmmaker, Mani Ratnam.
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Here it is Bheem @tarak9999 నేను రోజు చేసే పనులే…ఇవ్వాళ మీకోసం ఈ వీడియో సాక్ష్యం. And I now nominate @KTRTRS & my friend @rajinikanth #BeTheRealMan challenge. pic.twitter.com/y6DCQfWMMm
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 23, 2020
Here is the tweet, along with more from other celebrities
SS Rajmouli
Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan..
And lets have some moooreee fun..
Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani..😈😈 #BetheREALMAN pic.twitter.com/DepkfDvzIE
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2020
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.
Please help in domestic work 🙏🙏🙏#BetheREALMAN
I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7
— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020
JR NTR
Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .
మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN
I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020
Ram Charan
Done @ssrajamouli garu !!
Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN
I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020
Venkatesh Daggubati
Here’s my video @tarak9999.
Let’s help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN
I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020
Koratala Siva
Here it is annayya @tarak9999.
మొదటోౢ కొంచెం కష్టంగా ఉన్నా, రాను రాను అలవాటయ్యి, ఇప్పుడు సరదా అయింది. #BeTheREALMAN
I now nominate @TheDeverakonda for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/QSxMDbBR11
— koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 22, 2020
Anil Ravipudi
Here is my #BeTheRealMan challenge video @VenkyMama garu.
ఇంట్లో వాళ్ళకి కొంత ఫ్రస్ట్రేషన్ రిలీఫ్. మనకి కొంత ఫన్.
I nominate my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan, my SUPREME @IamSaiDharamTej and my RAJA THE GREAT @RaviTeja_Offl to take forward the challenge 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/jXmNoQscbD
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 24, 2020
MM Keeravaani
Looks like this challenge is as contagious as the Corona https://t.co/FPiocL2K7s was transmitted from @imvangasandeep to @ssrajamouli to myself and others. I am doing my part and further transmitting this to @dirkrish and @musicthaman pic.twitter.com/IZyGqVzJ0Q
— mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) April 21, 2020
