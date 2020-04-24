How Be The Real Man challenge gets film celebs to do household chores?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the normal course of life for almost everyone on the planet. During the lockdown, actioned by the Central and State Governments, a number of industries and work sectors have come to grinding halt. The same is true in our very own Telugu Film Industry (Tollywood). This has increased the celebrity presence in social media. The latest being the Be The Real Man Challenge started off on Twitter.

It is very pleasing to see that the celebrities make efforts to spread cheer amongst social media netizens. Right from personal messages. to group songs, to small skits, they are crafting small videos. Ranging from the Janata Curfew movement to the “stay at home” lockdown, many of the glitterati have contributed their bit.

This latest challenge, Be The Real Man, is getting a number of the Tollywood male film celebs to showcase the household chores they are undertaking. Gone are any starry inhibitions, as the people who run the reel life are helping at home in real life. Tollywood male celebs have even made a challenge out of it by nominating their fellow artists.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi accepted the Be the Real Man challenge for NTR Jr. In his video. Even Telugu hero Venkatesh, who was challenged by NTR Jr., had expressed his keenness on seeing Chiranjeevi’s response. Chiru is seen cleaning his house with a vacuum cleaner. After which he prepares a dosa / pessarattu, something the Megastar is known to make really well. This he lovingly feeds his mother, Anjana Devi. In the tweet, the Megastar then challenged Telangana State Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth and ace filmmaker, Mani Ratnam.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Here is the tweet, along with more from other celebrities

SS Rajmouli

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.

Please help in domestic work 🙏🙏🙏#BetheREALMAN

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

JR NTR

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Ram Charan

Done @ssrajamouli garu !!

Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN

I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Venkatesh Daggubati

Here’s my video @tarak9999. Let’s help our family with domestic work and #BetheREALMAN I request our Chinnodu @UrsTrulyMahesh, my cobra @IAmVarunTej & @AnilRavipudi to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/ILeH3Cm0Xq — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 23, 2020

Koratala Siva

Anil Ravipudi

Here is my #BeTheRealMan challenge video @VenkyMama garu. ఇంట్లో వాళ్ళకి కొంత ఫ్రస్ట్రేషన్ రిలీఫ్. మనకి కొంత ఫన్. I nominate my PATAAS @NandamuriKalyan, my SUPREME @IamSaiDharamTej and my RAJA THE GREAT @RaviTeja_Offl to take forward the challenge 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/jXmNoQscbD — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 24, 2020

MM Keeravaani