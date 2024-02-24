The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a notorious daytime house robbery suspect and recovered stolen property worth Rs.13,06,400 from his possession. The accused, identified as Kamepalli Srinivas, goes by the aliases Krishna Mohan, Krish, and Karthik. He’s a wanted man in the news and is involved in eight cases of crime and burglary across different areas in Vizag, including Madhuranagar, Gajuwaka, Hanumanthavaka, Arilova, Kancharapalem, and Sheela Nagar.

The accused was caught when Nulu Varalakshmi Surya Prasad, a resident of Keertana Residency, Madhuranagar, filed a complaint at the Dwarka Nagar Police Station on 10 February 2024. Her complaint stated that someone had broken the locks of her home, and burgled it when she and her family were out. They reportedly found the keys to the almirah, opened it, and stole the gold jewellery kept inside. The stolen items include a chain made of black beads (worth about 2 grams), ear studs (about 2.5 grams) and two rings (4 grams).

The Dwaraka Nagar Police Station, then, immediately dispatched four teams, led by ID Party Personnel, Srinivasa Rao Garla. The Commissioner of Police (CP) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the Visakhapatnam City Police, Dr. A. Ravi Shankar, IPS, directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Crimes, P Venkata Ratnam, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Police – CCAS, D Gangadharam, supervised by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCAS), A Venkata Rao, were all involved.

With the evidence collected at the crime scene and other advanced technologies, the teams tracked the suspect’s movements through Vizag, and updated the police forces with news of his whereabouts. The police, then, caught the accused, Kamepalli Srinivas, near SVT Tea Shop Junction, opposite Dwarka RTC Bus Station, on 23 February.

The accused confessed to his involvement, not just in the accused crime, but in several other cases of robbery as well. The stolen items that were soon recovered from his possession include 249 grams of gold ornaments (worth Rs.12.45 lakhs), 660 grams of silver (worth Rs 26,400), a laptop (worth Rs 20,000), a wallet, belt, and three bottles of liquor (worth Rs 15,000). He also confessed to having sold another 197 grams worth of gold ornaments at Attica Gold, Mysore. This illegal gold operation is to also be reversed, and the items, returned to the victims.

The police report that the accused is a habitual offender who has committed daytime thefts in various states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and more, under the alias ‘Jalsa’. He is wanted in 152 such registered theft cases in these areas. He is adept at stealing money, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Following this incident, the Visakhapatnam City Police appeals to the citizens of Visakhapatnam to take precautions when leaving their houses during the day, making sure to secure all the doors, and windows, along with the central lock. Citizens should also carry all their keys with them, instead of keeping them hidden in the house itself.

