One of the latest additions to the index of hotels in Vizag is Hotel Ocean Vista Bay. Driving on road from VMRDA Park to Waltair Depot Circle, you cannot fail to turn your head as you pass through this towering structure. With amazing food, a relaxing ambience, and a comfortable stay, this place is definitely here to win your hearts. From spacious parking on the ground floor to an open terrace with a soothing beach view, the services offered by Hotel Ocean Vista Bay are spread over five floors. A view of the well-lit road, which perfectly compliments the interior lighting of the Dine Destiny Fine Dining Restaurant on the first floor.

Dine Destiny Fine Dining Restaurant

A wide range of cuisines, offering an endless menu of Chinese, Continental, South Indian, North Indian, and Italian dishes, welcome you. The glass walls facing the road allow the onlookers to catch a view of the multicuisine restaurant. In addition to the 75 seating capacity, a private dining room (PDR), that can host up to 15 people, is available for booking. To start off, the Roasted Garlic Veg/Non-veg Soup with an accompaniment of Garlic Bread on the continental catalogue is the best choice. Moving forward, the Fussile – a pink sauce pasta – should be among your considerations, with Natu Kodi Pulao, Thai Red Curry with Rice, and Garlic Naan with Mutton Rogan Ghosh being your other main course options. The Fruit Chicken, which serves well-cooked chicken with a wide variety of fruits along with seasonal arrivals is the go-to dish.

If you are an avid lover of seafood, you will not regret choosing the Vanjaram Sizzler (full fish), a speciality of South India. Not to forget the KungFu Fish and Prawn in Thai Basil. Dine Destiny also boasts a mouthwatering list of vegetarian dishes, which will make you fall in love with the restaurant. The Paneer Kulcha, Paneer Pasand Tikka are worth a shot. The Andhra Veg Pulao is the perfect blend of spice and flavour for your meal. New York Cheese Cake, Warm Walnut Brownie with Hot Sizzler, and Creme Caramel are not to be missed from the dessert menu.

Special mentions: Kodi Vepudu (home style), Crab Iguru (gravy), Tandoori Jingha, Nasi Goreng (seafood).

The stay

15 sea-facing rooms! If you are looking for a comfortable stay, do we have to say more before you head out to Hotel Ocean Vista Bay? The top three floors of this grand edifice proudly house 3 suite rooms, 6 executive rooms, and 21 standard rooms. All of the 30 rooms are loaded with modern amenities such as an Android TV, a minibar, complimentary toiletries, a coffee maker, and ever-ready room service. The colourful paintings adorning the walls add beauty to the rooms.

Ocean Pearl banquet hall

A grand banquet hall welcomes you to the second floor, with its door open for over 300 people, Additionally, a 15-seater board room outside the 3,600 sq ft hall facilitates training sessions, with an Android Smart Tv at your disposal. From family gatherings to corporate events, the hall is a perfect choice. It also includes an exclusive space for dining, a JBL sound system, and a projector with a screen. Breaking the routine of hosting indoor parties, this place offers a wide terrace for arranging gatherings with family and friends.

Where: Sundari Arcade, 6-22-14/4/1, opposite Vizag Cricket Academy, East Point Colony.

Timings: Breakfast (7:30 am to 10:00 am) Lunch (1 pm to 4 pm) Dinner (7 pm to 10:30 pm).

Contact: +91 9174564456, 0891 4817541.

Have you visited Hotel Ocean Vista Bay in Vizag? If yes. let us know about your experience.