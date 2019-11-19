A getaway to Horsley Hills this holiday season in Andhra Pradesh

With the holiday season around the corner, plans of a dreamy getaway seem to be afoot. While the is certainly no shortage of touristy places all across the country, there lie several relatively unexplored pockets of Andhra Pradesh that can charm you like none other. One such bewitching spot in the state is that of the Horsley Hills, located close to Tirupati in Chittor district.

A series of hills in make this verdant valley and woody forest a sight to behold. With its name inspired by WD Horsley, a British Collector, who built his house here during 1870, the area is quite a pleasant contrast to the hot and dry surroundings.

Also known as Horsleykonda or Yenugulla Mallamma Konda, the spot is renowned for its amazing views during sunrise and sunset, this hill station, albeit small, has the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary and elephant reserve in its vicinity. You may also spot the Sambar deer, on a lucky day. Horsley Hills a favorite destination among nature lovers, and the scenic drive along the Ghat road makes it well worth your time.

A tip for the travellers: While there are a handful of accommodation options available, they offer basic services, and do not offer anything luxe.

Not to miss: Do visit the Gali Bandalu, a point where gusty winds blow through the year. The spot is located 300 m from the local bus stand. Those visiting Horsley Hills are also advised to catch the breathtaking panoramic view of the valley from the viewpoint behind the Governor’s Bungalow.

How to get there?

From Tirupati to Horsley Hills:

You can fly or take a train to Tirupati and take a taxi from there to Horsley Hills.