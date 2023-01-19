Blasting out songs on the AUX player. Having the wind in your hair. Armed with a bag full of munchies. These are a few things that make long drives fun as you catch up with friends or spend time with family. Have you ever considered going on such a drive to make the most of your time off? You might feel like going on a trip that isn’t too far off and lucky for us, Vizag is endowed with many beaches and hills that give us the much-needed break. Some of them are popular picnic spots and the distance is just right for you to return home the same day. We picked some of the best routes for a long drive in Vizag that might make your weekend rejuvenating.

Here are the 4 best routes for a long drive in Vizag

Hanumanthuwaka to Simhachalam

Though the Hanmanthuwaka-Simhachalam route is not long enough to be considered for a long drive, the traffic-free roads and lush green hills surrounding it are what make it worth the mention. The fastest route is via Mudarsarlova Road and one can even stop by Mudarsarlova Park on the way. You can catch sight of the hills as you drive and the view of the lake from the Simhachalam Temple Hilltop is exquisite. Due to the wide road and less vehicular congestion, the drive to Simhachalam is enjoyable. The Gangadhara and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temples are places worth visiting in Simhachalam if you happen to take this route.

Distance: 8.8 km

Estimated time: 20 minutes

RK Beach to Bheemili

The route from RK Beach to Bheemili is a pleasant drive owing to the long winding stretch of the coastline along the way. As you drive next to the glittering sea, you can pull down the windows and feel the sea breeze. Considering it’s a popular route, there are a number of cafes along the way to stop for a break. The Thotlakonda Heritage Site is not to be missed for its relaxing ambience. The fastest route is via Visakhapatnam-Bheemunipatnam Beach-Chittavalsa Road.

Distance: 26 km

Estimated time: 42 minutes

RK Beach to Yarada

The most recommended route from RK Beach to Yarada is via the Dolphin Hill road. A more detailed description of this route would be to take the road to Convent Junction via South Jail Rd, then get on the Port Main Road leading to Scindia Road. Finally, Dolphin Hill road will take you to your destination. The uphill drive offers an outstanding view of the city and of the vast sea stretching towards the horizon making it one of the best routes for a long drive in Vizag. The Dolphin Nose Lighthouse, located close to Yarada, is a popular tourist spot. It is open between 3 PM to 5 PM and you can finish off your drive by making a last stop at Yarada Beach.

Distance: 19.8 km

Estimated time: 39 minutes

NAD to Araku Valley

If you’re more of a nature enthusiast, then this route might be more appealing to you. The NAD-Araku Road can be accessed via the Kothavalsa-Sruganavarapu Kota road which will eventually lead to Ananthagiri-Araku Road. The drive through the lush green hills and the air getting colder as you go uphill makes it one of the best routes for a long drive in Vizag. One can photograph the picturesque valley, munch on some bamboo chicken, get a cup of coffee from freshly ground beans and more. There are several spots popular among tourists along the way such as Ananthagiri View Point, Mardhaguda Adventure Park, Araku Coffee Plantations, Tribal Museum and Galikonda View Point.

Distance: 106 km

Estimated time: 3 hours

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.