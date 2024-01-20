To all the adventure enthusiasts in Visakhapatnam, this is your call to pack your bags and trek towards one of the most spectacular viewpoints of the city surrounded by dense flora and fauna. The Simhachalam Trek offers the trekkers a panoramic view of the city, amazing sunsets and a chance to explore various wildlife, insects and other natural habitats on the mountain.

Make a note of this article as we take you through this step-by-step weekend fun adventure that you and your friends can plan.

Day 1

4:00 PM – Assemble at Simhachalam Parking Lot

Kick off your adventure by meeting your friends at the parking lot of the temple, by making sure of the essentials that you should be carrying when walking towards the hilltop.

5:45 PM – Reach View Point

After trekking for an hour or so, you will be reaching a viewpoint which is worth the break. You and your friends can halt for a while, capture the stunning hues of the sunset and witness the city lights gradually light up as it becomes dark.

7:00 PM – Start Trekking to Camping Area

Once the sun sets, the real adventure begins, as you will have to resume your trek towards the camping area in the dark which could be like 30 minutes from the viewpoint.

(All the essential gear that needs to be carried is mentioned at the end of the article)

8:30 PM – Dinner under the Stars

After resting for a few minutes at the campsite, you and your group should be able to divide and unfold the tents, food that you have carried, along the wood sticks that you can find on the way for use in the campfire.

The food can be pre-cooked from home and heated on the fire or can be cooked on the hilltop for an experience like never before. Everything while the stories of individuals unfold under the star-studded sky.

9:00-10:00 PM – Nocturnal Walk

The nights on a hill have their importance. After having your dinner under the stars, you and your friends, who aren’t scared of the wildlife can take a walk immersing yourselves in the mesmerizing sounds of the night, observing flora and fauna that come alive after the dark.

Day 2

5:30 AM – Sunrise Over the Ocean

After saying hello to the wildlife before night, get ready to wake up to witness the first rays of the sun, painting the sky. The ocean and mountains provide a captivating backdrop to this early-morning spectacle

6:10 AM – Explore Colonial Bungalow Ruins

The hill is not just about the nature and its natural habitat, but it also harbours the remnants of the colonial history. There was a time during British rule when the bungalow was completely operational. Unravel the tales of that amazing building ruins and capture some of its pictures.

6:40 AM – Breakfast Amidst Nature

After spending some time at the bungalow, make your way back towards the campsite and prepare a breakfast. Maggie or bread and jam can make your job easy and give you a fresh start, making it a feast for the senses.

7:30 AM – End of the trek

Pack your bags, along with the memories you’ve made, and walk towards home. Make sure you take minimal breaks while descending to avoid the sun hitting your face directly and reach your vehicles by 9:00 AM

The Simhachalam Camping expedition is more than a trek; it’d make you feel like a discovery and connection with nature. As you bid farewell to the hill, the memories forged during this guided trip will linger, serving as a sign to return and explore the wonders of the Simhachalam trek once again.

Lastly, ensure you are prepared with the following essentials

Torch or headlamp| Backpack| Camera (optional)| Sunscreen| Gloves and beanie| Cap | A towel and an extra pair of clothes| Raincoat (if during the rainy season)| 2 to 3 litres of water| Electrolyte packets| Food | Camping gear such as tents, hiking mattresses, and sleeping bags.

