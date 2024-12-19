Popularly known as “The Star and Key of the Indian Ocean”, Mauritius is a small island, hidden in the vast Indian Ocean. With pristine beaches and turquoise lagoons, this place is a paradise for anyone seeking a perfect vacation. A true melting point of cultures, Mauritius is home to different ethnicities like Indian, African, Chinese, Dutch, French and British. As Christmas Eve draws near, there is no better time than now to plan a trip to this gem! On that note, here’s a complete travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Mauritius.

Visa Process

Mauritius is a visa-free country for Indians. The Mauritian Government introduced a visa-free regime for Indian tourists in October 2004. Under the regime, tourists visiting Mauritius for a period of up to 90 days do not require a visa, provided they have sufficient funds for their accommodation.

Travellers just need a valid passport, which is checked and stamped at immigration control.

Getting There

The only way to travel from India to Mauritius is via flight. A handful of airlines operate from Vizag Airport to Mauritius.

The shortest and least expensive flight package to Mauritius from Visakhapatnam is operated by Indigo, which takes approximately 15 hours to reach, with one stop in between.

The flight starts at 6:30 pm and reaches Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport within 2 hours, where you have to change the terminal after a 7-hour layover.

At 3:30 am in the morning, you can catch your next flight to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius after a 6-hour journey.

Places to Visit in Mauritius

Beaches

Mauritius’ beaches are known for their beauty and draw huge crowds every year. This subtropical island has beaches for different types of activities that you might be interested in. From water sports in Flic En Flac to golfing and spotting dolphins in Le Morne and Tamarin, you can just pick one and start your adventure!

One can enjoy sunbathing, snorkelling, diving and more against the backdrop of blue water and swaying palm trees.

Seven Coloured Earth and Waterfalls

Charamel in Mauritius is famous for multi-coloured landscape sands formed naturally over time. The dunes, with red, brown, purple and other hues, create striking contrasts against lush greenery. The nearby Chamarel Waterfall adds to the area’s natural beauty and allure.

Port Louis

The capital city of Mauritius, Port Louis offers a mix of history and culture. If you are looking for local crafts, spices and street food stalls, head to the Central Market. Don’t forget to add a touch of heritage to your tour by visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site, Aapravasi Ghat.

Grand Bassin

Need a serene and spiritual experience? Then visit Grand Bassin, also known as Ganga Talao. It is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is surrounded by lush greenery, colourful statues and temples.

Things to remember on your Visakhapatnam to Mauritius trip!

Currency: Since both the Mauritian rupee and the Indian rupee are not reserve currencies, you will not be able to convert INR into MUR once you reach Mauritius. You will have to carry all your cash in an international reserve currency such as USD, EUR or GBP (pounds).

Don’t forget your passport: A passport is required for Indians to enter Mauritius. The passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date that you enter the country.

Communications: If you have an Airtel number, you can activate the IR pack to get preferential rates on calls and data or buy a new sim after reaching the place.

Culture: While the nation is multicultural at heart, Hinduism has a deep influence on Mauritius’ history & culture. Also, Islamic laws are followed which ban the consumption of pork.

Etiquette: It is recommended to dress modestly in Mauritius, whether you are at the beach or visiting a religious place of worship.

With familiar culture and traditions, Mauritius feels like home to Indians. Travellers from Visakhapatnam, get your shoes and adventure tracksuit ready as this trip is going to give you an opportunity to explore many new things!

