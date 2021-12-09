The route from Viskhapatnam to Annavaram is commonly frequented by a number of people. Annavaram, the town of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, is about 110 km from Vizag on the National Highway leading to Chennai. Renowned as one of the most visited temples in the country, Annavaram derives its name from two words “Anina” and “Varam”. The meaning being this the place where boons are granted. Annavaram is believed to be as important as the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Here is a quick guide how to cover Visakhapatnam to Annavaram distance to help you have a pleasant journey from

By Road:

The route from Visakhapatnam to Annavaram is mainly on the NH 16 ( National Highway 16) covering 102 km; making it quite easy and convenient. It should take around two hours and twenty seven minutes depending on the traffic conditions. Public, as well as private, bus services are available. The APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) bus services, A/C and non-A/C, are available from 5 am to midnight.

By Train

The approximate train distance is 114km from Visakhapatnam to Annavaram. There are around 13 different train services available at various timings. The fastest train to Annavaram is Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Ratnachal Super fast express (train number: 12718). This train starts in Vizag at around 12:55 in the afternoon.

From Annavaram, if one would like to catch a flight out the obvious option is Visakhapatnam International Airport. The other nearest option is Rajahmundry Domestic Airport which is 80 kilometers away.

The contact details for the Annavaram Temple are 08868-238121 /238125/238163. One can also email at [email protected] for any assistance or guidance. The temple is open from 6am in the morning to 9pm in the evening with a thirty minute break from 12:30pm to 1PM.