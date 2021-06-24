Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, also known as IIPE Vizag, is India’s only institute to offer an undergraduate course in Petroleum Engineering. This institute was established in the year 2016 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. IIPE Vizag is mentored by the celebrated institute of India – IIT Kharagpur, and is promoted by six leading public sector units namely HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, GAIL, OIL, and ONGC. Owing to its existence to a statutory bill passed at the Parliament, the institute was declared as an Institute of National importance in 2017.

The IIPE Vizag received an AAA+ rating in engineering and is wholly owned by the Government. With a total faculty of 20, the institute witnessed enrollments of 400+ students.

Courses offered at IIPE Vizag:

Bachelors of Technology in Petroleum Engineering (4 Years)

Petroleum engineering is the branch of engineering with a primary focus on the exploration and production of oil & gas. The program is designed to develop skills and understanding in the fundamental aspects of petroleum engineering.

Bachelors of Technology in Chemical Engineering (4 Years)

Chemical engineering is a certain type of engineering that deals with the study of the operation and design of chemical plants and methods of improving production.

Other courses:

The IIPE in Vizag also offers Ph.D. in Bioscience, Ph.D. in Chemical engineering, Ph.D.in chemistry, Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering, Ph.D. in Earth Sciences, Ph.D. in Electric Engineering, Ph.D. in Mathematical Engineering, and Ph.D. in Petroleum Engineering.

Admission Process:

The IIPE Vizag follows a two-step process. All interested students must take the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and subsequently the JEE Advanced exam. Admissions are purely based on marks scored in the entrance exam.

Further students who qualify for the JEE advance exam can register for the IIPE counseling process.

Facilities:

The IIPE campus in Vizag provides for a separate boys and girls hostel. The campus has a library and provides the best research facilities. The campus also provides sports and healthcare facilities.

Location:

The IIPE campus is temporarily located at the Andhra University (AU) north campus and operates its classes from AU’s main building. The IIPE occupies the whole stretch of the second floor of the north campus building in AU.

Developments:

In November 2020, decks have been cleared for the establishments of a permanent campus for IIPE in a 200-acre stretch allocated st Vangali in Sabbavaram Mandal in Visakhapatnam district. It promises a full-fledged research hub and is benchmarked against the IIT Kharagpur and the IIT Bombay. With the permanent building, the institute may open admissions for post-graduate programs in the future.