Training programme to be organised for Petroleum Engineering students of IIPE Visakhapatnam

The Delta Studies Institute (DSI) is organising a five-day Training Programme on “Geo Environments – A Field Seminar” from 5th – 9th December 2019 for the students of Petroleum Engineering from Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam. This programme is exclusively organised for the above students to give field exposure and training. The Delta Studies Institute is regularly organising various training programmes such as Modern Deltas – A Field Seminar, Ancient Deltas, Reservoir Engineering, Unconventional Petroleum Resources, and Gondwana Systems with special reference to India etc. for Scientists of ONGC, Reliance, Cairn Energy, Shell, Oil India Ltd. and University teachers etc.

The proposed training programme is significant as it would provide field-based knowledge of geological formations in and around Visakhapatnam with reference to the petroleum system and it also provides theoretical aspects through lectures at the Delta Studies Institute.

G.Srinivasa Chary, Deputy General Manager (Retd.), ONGC has attended as Chief Guest and inaugurated the seminar. He stressed the importance of this training programme in light of KG Basin as a potential oil and gas resource. The program was presided Prof. K. Satyanarayana Reddy, Programme Coordinator & Director, DSI and he spoke about the Delta Studies Institute activities and field programmes.

Dr. Deepak Amban Mishra, Course Coordinator from IIPE also spoke on the occasion about the importance of this field training programme at IIPE Visakhapatnam. The inaugural session ended with vote of thanks by Dr. T. Karuna Karudu.