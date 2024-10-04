Hemalatha Reddy of Visakhapatnam has been crowned the 2024 Glammonn Mrs India at an event held at the Hotel Wyndham Acmar in Klang, Malaysia. Hemalatha Reddy, who was an anchor earlier, has made the city proud by winning the contest in which 300 women participated.

Starting her career as an anchor, Hemalatha Reddy switched to TV serials and movies. She acted in the lead role in the Happy Days serial and also worked with Jagapatibabu in a movie. She also produced a film.

Speaking at a function held in the city on 4 October to felicitate her on the achievement, Hemalatha Reddy attributed her success to her parents. “I will be participating in the Paris Fashion Week also,” said the winner of the Glammonn Mrs India contest.

Congratulating Hemalatha Reddy on her achievement, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas said women should make strides in all fields. He wished her to shine in movies also. She was later felicitated by Pyda Krishna Prasad, journalist Gantla Srinubabu and others.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu