Very heavy rains are likely to hit several districts of Andhra Pradesh on 16 and 17 October under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal according to IMD. The low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclones in the early hours of 16 October and lay centred 500 km Southeast of Nellore. It may cross the coast between Nellore and Puducherry.

The red alert was issued to the Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR and Annamayya districts. According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while the areas in North Coastal Andhra are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speeds of 40kmph to 50kmph is likely in the next four days.

Meanwhile, the government is on alert and monitoring the situation from time to time. State Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha visited the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and held talks with the officials there.

Special Chief Secretary (revenue and disaster management) R P Sisodia directed District Collectors and other officials to be alert and prepared to meet any eventuality in the wake of heavy rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In Visakhapatnam, rain lashed the city on 16 October morning. The city has been experiencing occasional rainfall for the past two days and the situation is likely to continue for the next 48 hours under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu