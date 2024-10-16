Speaking at the inauguration, Jayant Chaudhary highlighted that the extension centre will offer training in Computer Software Applications (CSA) under the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) from the 2024-25 academic year. In addition, short-term courses on various computer applications will be provided under the Advanced Vocational Training scheme, overseen by the Directorate General of Training (DGT). This initiative represents a major stride towards empowering the local workforce by bridging skill gaps and expanding career opportunities.

The NSTI extension centre, located at AMTZ, is fully equipped with a modern computer lab and well-furnished classrooms to provide quality training. AMTZ is also offering free hostel accommodations for outstation trainees, along with mess facilities for all students on campus, ensuring a conducive learning environment.

In his address, Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the state government for its continued support and reaffirmed the central government’s dedication to enhancing the skill infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. “This initiative will open up new opportunities, ensuring a brighter future and better livelihoods for the people of the region,” he noted.

The establishment of the National Skill Training Institute extension centre is a significant milestone in supporting Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth and boosting employment prospects for its workforce.

Prior to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the state had three NSTI institutes—NSTI Vidyanagar, NSTI Ramanthapur, and NSTI for Women—but all were located in Telangana after the split, leaving a gap in Andhra Pradesh’s skill development infrastructure. The new extension centre aims to fill this critical void and advance the state’s efforts in skill training.

