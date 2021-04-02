The Cyclone Warning Centre, in Vizag, issued a heat wave warning for Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), as many as 110 mandals, out of the total 670 across the state, experienced severe heat wave conditions. While a normal heat wave condition was experienced in another 207 mandals.

The CWC in its report, said that the condition persisted in isolated pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As per the forecast, the CWC further predicted that Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari, and West Godavari Districts will experience the condition until Sunday. As on 2 April, 2021, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Ongole, and Kawali, of 43.3ºC. Followed by Vijayawada (42.8ºC), Bapatla (42.6ºC), and Tirupati (42.5ºC). It may be noted that Vizag registered 33ºC. In many parts of the state, mercury levels are likely to rise by three degrees Celsius above normal temperatures.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area, over the central parts of the Andaman Sea, intensified into a deep depression, on 2 April, 2021. It is likely to move north-eastwards towards the Myanmar coast. Light to moderate showers have been forecast over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. However, the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

As a measure to stay cool, during the heat wave in Andhra Pradesh, here are a few tips: