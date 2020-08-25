Telugu cinema is special for many reasons. If the heroism of the protagonist hooks us in some movies, the comic timing of the character artists makes a movie memorable for some of us. One such actor who has already tickled our funny bones is Priyadarshi. Within just a few years in the Telugu Film Industry, he has managed to bag some unforgettable roles in his kitty. As the on-screen funny man celebrates his birthday, here are five performances by Priyadarshi that are both memorable and quick-witted.

#1 Pelli Choopulu

Most of us remember Priyadarshi with his iconic ‘Naa Saavu Nenu Sasta.. Neekenduku?’ line as he played the protagonist’s friend – Kaushik in Pelli Choopulu. Aside from the scene that got him noticed, Pelli Choopulu is peppered with funny sequences between Kaushik and his friends as they figure out life together.

#2 Frozen 2 (Telugu)

Did you know that Priyadarshi voiced Olaf in the Telugu version of Frozen 2? While Nithya Menen (Elsa) and Sithara Ghattamaneni (Baby Elsa) were stellar in their renditions, Olaf is the one you should look out for in this Disney hit.

#3 Brochevarevarura

Another buddy comedy, the Priyadarshi genre of comedy continues in this one. The comic scenes featuring Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi make Brochevarevarura a memorable watch.

#4 Loser

Priyadarshi headlines this web-series featuring other powerful actors like Sayaji Shinde and Shashank in parallel stories. The highly engaging series features the struggles of sportspeople in India. Priyadarshi’s honest portrayal makes Loser a must-watch.

#5 Mallesham

Based on the life of inventor Padma Shri winner Chintakindi Mallesham, the movie follows the trials and tribulations of a man from a weaver’s community in rural Telangana, and his incessant trials to invent a machine that makes a weaver’s job easier. The honest portrayal of actor Priyadarshi, as a determined Mallesham makes you root for him throughout.