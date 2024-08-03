Former Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Gannamaneni Venkateswarulu, the promoters of Hayagreeva Villas and Farms Project – belonging to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers – have been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5.43 crore by the Department of Underground Mines for unauthorized digging of Earth, and utilization of gravel and building stone at Yendada, Visakhapatnam. An inspection by the District Mines and Geology Office at the concerned lands at Survey no 92 in Yendada, Visakhapatnam revealed that Hayagreeva Farms and Developers excavated and utilized approximately 75,274 cubic meters of materials without permission.

The materials comprised around 52,692 cubic meters of gravel and 22,582 cubic meters of building stone.

Following this discovery, a Show Cause Notice was issued to the developers on 18 July 2024, demanding an explanation for the unauthorized activities within 15 days.

In response, Hayagreeva Farms and Developers submitted a reply on 31 July 2024, objecting to the allegations. They claimed to have received approval from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s Town Planning Section in 2021 for the construction of villas under a group development scheme at Yendada.

Despite this claim, the District Mines and Geology Office found the reply unsatisfactory and has raised a demand notice against the developers. Additionally, the Department of Underground Mines has issued a fine notice of Rs 5,43,00,000, which must be paid within 15 days.

The Yendada lands issue has been controversial since the beginning. Previously, a case had been registered against MVV Satyanarayana, auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao and realtor Gadde Brahmaji due to a complaint by Jagadeeswarudu, head of Hayagreeva Construction. who alleged that they forged land documents to grab Hayagreeva lands at Yendada.

Jagadeeswarudu said that in 2008, he and his wife Radha Rani established a partnership firm called Hayagreeva Farms and Developers. They acquired 12.51 acres of land in Yendada village from the Government of Andhra Pradesh with the intention of developing an orphanage, an old age home, and housing for senior citizens.

He accused Satyanarayana and his associates of using their political clout to coerce and intimidate him into signing blank documents under the pretence of an agreement. Furthermore, he claimed they forged his and his wife’s signatures, fabricating the sale documents.

After allegedly grabbing the Hayagreeva lands, in Visakhapatnam they were further misused. Despite being meant for developing an orphanage, old-age home, and senior-citizen housing, they are now being used to construct real estate, according to contentions by TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, Jana Sena Party leader and GVMC corporator P L N Murthy Yadav.

