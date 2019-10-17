Hairstylist from Vizag wins National Youth Award for serving the needy

Charan Kumar Gulimi, a hairstylist from Vizag, has been conferred with the National Youth Award 2019, for his service to the poor and needy. The award was presented to him by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, G. Kishan Reddy. He received the award on 13 October 2019 in New Delhi. He dedicated his award to his brother Raja and hairstyling team.

Earlier, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Andhra Pradesh Government, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao congratulated Charan Kumar for winning the National Youth Award.

Charan Kumar learnt hairstyling at a tender age of 7, working at various salons in the city. Since then, he has been actively providing his hairstyling services free-of-charge to needy people around the city. He and his team give more than hundred haircuts per day and have served at more than 10 orphanages, a few old-age homes. He owns a salon named “Charan’s NewTrendz” at Seethammadhara, in Vizag and continues to provide hairstyling services for free.