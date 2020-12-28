The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been declared as the best performing Municipal Corporation in India. The city’s civic body bagged the prestigious honour under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The award shall be presented by the Centre to the officials nominated by the state government via a video conference on 1 January 2021.

Commenting on the achievement, the Greater Visakhapatnam Corporation Commissioner G Srijana commented, “We are proud to share that GVMC is declared as the best performing Municipal Corporation in India under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, the ambitious ‘Housing for All’ scheme. We promise to be better.”

The Commissioner said that the award belongs to the disciplined and committed citizens of Visakhapatnam. She thanked the Chief Minister, Municipal Minister, higher officials of the state’s Municipal Department, TIDCO officials, and the concerned GVMC officials for lending adequate support in constructing houses for the poor within the Corporation’s limits. She added that by working with the same spirit, the Corporation will put in efforts to provide housing for all the eligible poot in the city.

Also, the Andhra Pradesh government has been ranked as the third in the category of the Best Performing State. In a letter by the Centre, it was stated that arrangements will be made for the award to be presented to the Chief Minister on the hands of Prime Minister. Andhra Pradesh also bagged awards for project monitoring tools and innovative construction technology.