Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is planning to construct a water supply pipeline project in Zone II of the Visakhapatnam district.

The proposed project will come up in the Madhurawada area, which has been receiving water from the Gambheeram, Gosthani Rivers and other sources. However, water shortage in the area has become a recurring issue as of late, especially during the summer.

The new pipeline project will cost Rs 595 crore, and the plant will hold a total capacity of 66 million litres per day (MLD). The plant will be situated near Mudasarlova and aims to ensure a continuous water supply for domestic and industrial use.

From the 66 MLD, 46 MLD will be designated for domestic use whereas 20 MLD will serve industrial needs. Through this project, officials are planning to connect to approximately 55,000 households. The project will take place in two phases, Rs 295 crore will be invested in the first phase, and Rs 300 crore in the second.

The GVMC water project includes the building of 434 kilometres of pipelines and 19 service reservoirs to provide enough water for the growing population. To ensure the 24×7 distribution of water, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology will be installed.

In 2023, previous GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma also mentioned this project. He said that the pipeline will be laid from the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir to Madhurawada.

The detailed project report is completed now and GVMC is still waiting to secure the funds from International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Also read- 8 key infra updates in Vizag this week you shouldn’t miss (Nov 10-16)

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.