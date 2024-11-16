As we near the end of another week, Vizag has made yet a few more strides in the developmental front that will potentially influence the region’s future. For all Visakhapatnam residents, here’s a roundup of the latest infra-related news and updates this week to get you up to speed:

1. Surveillance Radar at Vizag Airport gets an upgrade

The surveillance radar at Visakhapatnam Airport has been upgraded to a new indigenous and state-of-the-art facility by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The structure, which has been set up at Dolphin’s Nose Hill by Indian Navy’s INS Dega will improve air traffic management and facilitate the undisturbed surveillance of airspace. This is a commendable feat in India’s self-reliance in defense technology.

While it modernizes Visakhapatnam Airport, the new radar system has progressive features to reliably and precisely track aircrafts, ensuring their safety.

2. HSL is building its first Fleet Support Ship!

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) achieved a significant feat on Thursday with the keel-laying ceremony of the first Fleet Support Ship at its building dock. The ceremony was led by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, Indian Navy.

This event demonstrates the Indian Navy’s confidence in HSL’s ability to design and construct advanced warships.

The 44,000-ton Fleet Support Ship, currently under construction, is a landmark project featuring 80% indigenous content. Once operational, it will play an important role in bettering the Navy’s operational reach by replenishing fleets at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and other supplies.

The keel-laying marks a historic moment for HSL, being its first since its integration into the Ministry of Defence in 2010. It also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance.

3. Road repair works in Zone II on fast-track

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Sampath Kumar has directed the prioritization of road repairs and laying of new roads in Zone II, covering Ward Nos 5 to 13. Alongside roadworks, the GVMC is expediting the completion of underground drainage systems and addressing issues in hilly areas.

These efforts aim to enhance connectivity and improve living conditions for residents of the merged village

4. NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub project to be “in progress” soon

The prior proposed establishment of an NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimaka is soon to become a reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on November 29, 2024, to lay the foundation stone for the establishment, which is set to be India’s largest green hydrogen hub.

The project, being built across 1,200 acres by NTPC Limited in collaboration with APGenco, represents an enormous investment of Rs 84,700 crore and is set to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in clean energy production. It is also projected to create 25,000 jobs.

Following the laying of the foundation stone by PM Modi on his visit to Visakhapatnam, it is expected that the hub will become available to electrolyser, Green Hydrogen and its derivatives manufacturers in the next three years

5. The Gateway Hotel is now shut down

Formerly, Taj-owned “The Gateway Hotel” on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is officially closed forever, and Varun Hospitality is set to demolish the structure soon. On 13 November 2024, Varun Hospitality, which now owns the property, announced that they have plans for an innovative new structure to come up in its place.

The replacing structure will comprise a 5-star deluxe hotel with 374 sea-facing rooms, a swimming pool, and a helipad on the terrace. The project will also include fully serviced apartments, 280,000 square feet of Grade A office space, and 30,000 square feet of luxury retail.

The Varun Group has been planning the redevelopment of The Gateway Hotel into a mixed-use property inspired by Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands since 2018. The entire project, estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, is set to begin construction by September or October next year.

This has been one of the most eventful infra updates in Visakhapatnam this week.

6. Infra allocations for Vizag in AP Budget 2024-25

On 11 November 2024, the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25 was presented by Finance Minister Sri Payyavula Keshav with an outlay of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore. The budget made some key allocations for Visakhapatnam. Some highlights include:

– Knowledge City: In alignment with the “Swarna Andhra@2047” vision, Knowledge Cities will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati to progress educational development in the State.

– City development: Visakhapatnam has also been allocated Rs 2080 lakh under the City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) scheme and Rs 2000 lakh under the Mission for Development of 100 Smart Cities in the AP Budget.

– Greyhounds: To bolster security against extremist threats, Rs 300 lakh has been allocated for developing Greyhounds Regional Training Facilities in Visakhapatnam.

7. Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium renovations reviewed

Renovation works at the Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Resapuvanipalem are on track for completion by January 2025. GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar inspected the site on 15 November and urged officials to expedite the facelift. Once ready, the stadium will offer upgraded amenities for sports and recreational activities.

8. Only Central approval pending for Vizag Metro Rail

The much-anticipated Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project has moved a step closer to reality. The Municipal Administration Minister, P Narayana, at a State Legislative Assembly on 12 November confirmed that the detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to the Central Government for approval. He affirmed that works for the project would be started immediately after Centre’s assent.

The state government has been actively pursuing this project, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself having addressed a letter to the Prime Minister for quick approval, he said.

This week’s infra updates in Visakhapatnam showcase a city on the cusp of transformation, balancing technological advancements with community-centric development. From green energy initiatives to urban infrastructure upgrades, these developments underscore Vizag’s potential as a modern and sustainable hub.