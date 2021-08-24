As part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will soon get 678 garbage collection vehicles with a capacity of 2 metric tonnes from the State Government. It may be recalled that the State Government had rolled out CLAP, a 100-day programme, in a bid to achieve a “bin-free, litter-free, and garbage-free” city. Speaking on this, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana IAS revealed that the garbage vehicles will be reaching Vizag in another 20 days. Each of these vehicles will be given to the 578 Ward Sachivalayams under GVMC limits for garbage collection. Hereafter, the remaining 100 garbage collection vehicles will be utilised by GVMC for the clearance of dustbins.

GVMC targets to have three dustbins for each household, including dry, wet and hazardous wastes. Around 2.5 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families who cannot buy dustbins will be provided with 3 dustbins in all three types. The Commissioner said that the segregation of waste into dry, wet and hazardous wastes will have to be done by the people themselves. Under the CLAP project, GVMC is collecting user charges for garbage collection at Rs 120 per month from every household.

Furthermore, with the Vinayaka Chaviti festival coming up on 10 September, the GVMC Commissioner asked the citizens to go for eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The State Government is also expected to release a set of protocols and norms to be followed by the citizens and idolmakers. Also, awareness camps on how to celebrate Ganesh Puja in an eco-friendly manner will be conducted by NGOs, Pollution Control Board (PCB) under the supervision of GVMC.

Coming to the usage of plastic bags, citizens are currently allowed to use plastic bags above 50 microns. From 20 September, only plastic bags above 75 microns will be allowed to be used. From 31 December 2021, all plastics below 120 microns will be banned. In the next two years, GVMC plans to make Vizag a plastic-free city. Once a detailed action plan is laid out, manufacturers and wholesale dealers will be instructed to go for alternative methods like using paper or cloth bags.