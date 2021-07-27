The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to charge users for garbage collection in the city. Starting next month, user charges will be collected in the first week of every month. The GVMC staff will be collecting Rs 120 per month as user charges from every household in Vizag for garbage collection. All Vizag residents are expected to pay the charges by the first week of every month or an extra fine will be charged. In the last few weeks, GVMC Ward Sachivalayam sanitation staff have been announcing the new waste management rule to all the residents of Vizag.

This decision has been taken as part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) Programme started in the state. Under this project, a monthly user charge of Rs 120 will be collected from households for garbage collection (Rs 4 per day). Every Ward Sachivalayam will have a sanitation secretary who will collect these user charges. Having identified around 793 slums under GVMC limits, the decision on whether to collect user charges in those areas is still pending.

According to the GVMC health officials, with around 30 departments covering commercial establishments, offices, lodges, banquet halls and hotels, a plan has been made to get around Rs 230 crore every year through the garbage collection charges. These user charges for garbage collection from every household are likely to be utilised as funds for the GVMC Medical and Health Department.

This decision would enforce the households to take the responsibility of handing over the garbage to the sanitation staff and also keep their premises clean. Also, it has been ruled that people have to segregate dry and wet waste before giving it to the sanitary staff. In the coming months, sanitation staff will be provided with autos for garbage collection in all the Ward Sachivalayams.