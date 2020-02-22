GVMC to crack the whip on commercial establishments collecting parking fee in Vizag

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had earlier announced, that commercial establishments cannot collect parking fee from their customers hereafter. Elaborating the new rule, GVMC Commissioner Gummalla Srijana shared an official tweet, on Thursday. She informed that patrons entering various malls, movie theatres, and shopping malls in Vizag wouldn’t have to pay the parking fee if the duration of the visit is less than half an hour, or purchase from the mall exceeds the parking charges. The new move comes in a bid to ensure that all vehicles are being parked in the designated spaces, instead of using the roads.

The new rule will be applicable to all commercial, private establishments from 24 February 2020. Parking fee will continue to be collected in public spaces, considering the amount will be used for the upkeep of the space, said the commissioner. The GVMC Commissioner mentioned that fine will be levied on the establishments in Vizag that violate the regulations and collect parking fee from the customers. She stated that all commercial establishments in the city will be issued notices soon, in this regard.

Further, directions have been given to maintain records of all the vehicles entering and exiting the establishment for security reasons. Addressing the issue of parking on the roads, the commissioner said that GVMC will soon be coming up with solutions for the same.