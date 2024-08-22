On 21 August 2024, a supervisor was pronounced dead following his entrance into an under-construction underground drainage (UGD) manhole in the 94th ward of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The accident took place in Krishnarayapuram, Vepuganta, under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

According to details provided by the Pendurthi police and UGD staff, the deceased has been identified as Zakir, a 27-year-old from Yanam, who was employed as a supervisor for a subcontracting company involved in the GVMC UGD project. On Wednesday afternoon, Zakir, along with other staff members, arrived to inspect a manhole under construction near the Krishnarayapuram petrol station.

Zakir first descended into the manhole, which was approximately 20 feet deep, to inspect the pipes. After noticing a lack of air circulation inside, he exited briefly before entering the manhole again for a second inspection. Zakir failed to return to the surface.

Realizing something was wrong, the workers on site quickly notified their superiors and the police. A table fan was brought to the scene in an attempt to increase airflow inside the manhole. Pendurthi Sub-Inspector (SI) Asiritata descended into the manhole and found Zakir unconscious. The GVMC supervisor was immediately pulled out of the underground manhole and rushed to a nearby private hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Read latest- Toll in Atchutapuram fire accident goes up to 18

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.