The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) functions to accelerate urban development and community well-being in Visakhapatnam. This is usually done by implementing extensive infrastructure, welfare schemes, public health initiatives, and more. On that note, GVMC has been making progress in executing several reforms, projects, and programs in 2024 as well. In a recent press meet, the civic body’s Commissioner, P Sampath Kumar, detailed the developments that are being undertaken so far and discussed four key areas that were targeted for improvement:

1. Health:

As part of the Stop Diarrhea 2024 program specially undertaken by the Central and State Governments for the protection of people’s health, door-to-door surveys are conducted to create awareness among the people, and water inspections are being conducted regularly to ensure that drinking water is not contaminated.

As a part of public health protection, to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and to prevent the growth of mosquitoes, M L Oil is being sprayed.

On 30 August 2024, the GVMC “Friday Tuesday” program was organized in 98 wards jointly with the help of resident welfare associations, voluntary organizations, public representatives and corporators.

106 malaria cases and 348 dengue cases were reported from January to August 2024. In the month of August, 12 malaria and 90 dengue cases were recorded.

As part of its efforts to create a healthier society in Visakhapatnam, GVMC is constructing 25 Anna Canteens at an estimated cost of Rs 333.4 lakhs, set to be inaugurated by 13 September.

2. Cleanliness

As part of the 100-day action plan, 128 km of major drains and 2,798 km of medium and minor drains in the city were cleared of silt and the canals were cleaned.

59 garbage dumps have been identified and cleaned completely.

412 black spots have been identified as garbage-vulnerable points and cleaned.

3. Water

Presently, 2,500 water quality checks are being carried out per day after water purification in specially established labs at GVMC’s water pump houses to ensure that the drinking water supply provided to the public is free from contamination.

Pollution Control Board officials visit the local SHG once every three months. Water quality tests are also done in the presence of a GVMC official.

A detailed gap analysis in the water supply network was conducted, revealing that 22,000 households lacked tap water connections. To address this, a comprehensive house-to-house survey was undertaken to assess the water supply situation for each household. The necessary infrastructure for these households is being provided through various schemes, including the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) initiative.

Reforms for Water Management:

Here are some initiatives GVMC is implementing to make progress in the field of water management in 2024:

To prevent water pollution, water supply pipelines are being rerouted across canals and culverts. Out of 398 identified locations, work has been completed at 340 sites, with the remaining expected to be finished within four days.

Water samples are collected daily from tail-end points and reservoirs, with approximately 2,000 samples tested for residual chlorine to ensure water is safe and contamination-free.

The city has a 2,200 km water supply network. Leakages are detected zone-wise every day, and field staff promptly repair them. On average, 20-25 leaks are identified and fixed daily.

The underground drainage system is continuously monitored, and any instances of overflowing manholes are swiftly addressed.

Visakhapatnam has a 707 km underground drainage network with 39,000 manholes. An average of 60 manholes overflow daily, but they are monitored closely and fixed immediately to prevent further issues.

A field survey was undertaken to identify the houses without tap connections. Every household will be provided with a safe drinking water tap connection. A survey of 5,79,125 properties has been completed so far, and deficiencies have been identified to give water supply connections in 39,000 houses.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, 27 projects have been sanctioned with funding contributions from the Central Government, Andhra Pradesh Government, the 15th Finance Commission, Urban Local Body (ULB) share, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and CAPEX. The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 356.42 crores, with 18 projects already commissioned.

In the sewage sector, two projects have been sanctioned with a total estimated cost of Rs 296.68 crores, funded by the Central Government, Andhra Pradesh Government, ULB share, and CAPEX. These projects are currently in the tendering stage.

In view of the rains:

To address waterlogging in areas with low elevation, oil engines are being utilized for zone-wise water removal. In addition, the main drains are regularly maintained, and culverts are continuously cleaned to ensure proper water flow and prevent flooding.

To safeguard communities during cyclones, heavy rains, and other natural disasters, residents in vulnerable areas, such as hill slopes and low-lying regions, are being alerted in advance. Additionally, zone-wise resettlement centers are being established to provide temporary shelter and safety for those affected.

4. Town Planning

GVMC has proposed a centralized demolition and enforcement team to remove encroachments on government lands and unauthorized buildings. Zonal teams will prevent unapproved constructions at an early stage. Court-monitored buildings will be closely followed up on for timely action.

Rehabilitation efforts are being coordinated with the traffic department to clear pedestrian pathways and canals from encroachment. Plans are in place to utilize road widening areas as temporary parking lots along major roads.

GVMC is implementing phased construction of compound walls to protect open spaces. Encroachment monitoring is being enhanced through GIS mapping of public lands and open spaces. Ward-level boards will be set up to display detailed GVMC land information.

GVMC is taking steps to address delays and discrepancies in building permits. Any issues occurring more than twice will be escalated, with the state government monitoring these processes to minimize delays and prevent disallowed files.

GVMC has identified 1,628 abandoned buildings in Visakhapatnam

Rehabilitation centers are being set up, and coordinated by UCD (Urban Community Development).

GVMC has identified 10,000 properties for assessment to boost its financial position. Out of these, 4,600 properties were assessed, generating a profit of Rs 3 crores. 877 more properties were identified, leading to an additional Rs 79 lakh in property tax. Additionally, Rs 8.4 crores have been collected from vacant land taxes through the assessment of 3,000 vacant lands.

Road Development Plans (RDPs):

Road Development Plans (RDP) are being outsourced to agencies for fast-tracked completion

New link roads are being identified, and RDPs are being prepared to improve the circulation network.

For efficient road management, GVMC has identified roads with a width of 40 feet and above, spanning 253 km. Proposals have been developed to ensure effective maintenance across all 8 city zones.

GVMC is conducting regular meetings with Licensed Technical Personnel (LTPs) and Builders Associations to gather feedback on building plans and address issues related to stored files and construction.

Safety:

GVMC is conducting 90 Animal and Birth Control (ABC) operations daily to manage the city’s stray dog population. These operations are handled by eight doctors and supporting vehicles on a rental basis, ensuring no inconvenience is caused to the public.

Smart City Project:

Under the Smart City initiative, GVMC is setting up a sewerage network in Pendurthi, Vepagunta, Chinnamushoduvada, and other areas (wards 94, 95, 96, and 97). The collected sewage will be treated at a tertiary level, reaching drinking water standards. The project by GVMC is making fast progress, and is slated for completion by December 2024.

Street Light Maintenance:

GVMC is responsible for 1,18,000 street lights in the city. Continuous monitoring is being conducted to improve lighting conditions. B&R Company has been tasked with increasing manpower and stock for better maintenance.

A street lights app is being enhanced to track the status of lights at the secretariat level and integrate with the COC (Command and Control Center) for immediate action. New streetlights will be installed as needed to ensure adequate coverage.

Through these initiatives and proposed reforms, GVMC is making progress toward enhancing infrastructure, public health, and urban development in Visakhapatnam in 2024.

