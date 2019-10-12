GVMC officials crack whip on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam

The fight against single-use plastic has gained strength as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials imposed fines on people using it in different parts of the city. The news was shared on GVMC’s twitter account on Friday.

Fines are imposed for the violators using Single use Plastics(<50 microns) across different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/fPqaaZ9dAZ — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) October 11, 2019

The GVMC officials levied fines on vendors and shopkeepers who were found having single-use plastics less than 50 microns. Along with this, the GVMC also tweeted about an awareness program for single-use plastic ban conducted by the GVMC Zonal Commissioner with Anakapalli Kirana & General Merchants Association.

Awareness program for Single Use plastic Ban was conducted along with Anakapalli Kirana & General Merchants Association by Zonal Commissioner at Anakapalli. pic.twitter.com/xfaClmfHJw — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) October 11, 2019

This move comes after the East Coast Railway (ECoR) launched a ‘no single-use plastic’ campaign in Visakhapatnam last month. In line with this, railway officials collected single-use plastics at Visakhapatnam railway station on 2 October 2019. The collected plastic was then transported to the district hub, where it was segregated and recycled. Plastic bottle crushers were also placed on all platforms of the Visakhapatnam railway station.

The fight to eradicate single-use plastic began on Independence Day, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech, took a pledge to phase out single-use plastic from India by 2022.