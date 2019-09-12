East Coast Railway initiates ‘No Single Use Plastic’ campaign at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

In a bid to eliminate the Single Use Plastic (SUP), the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched an awareness campaign on 11 September, in Visakhapatnam. This move comes in the wake of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge, to phase out Single Use Plastic by 2022.

Spearheading the campaign, the Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava informed that the Waltair Division of ECoR has been actively participating in the movement, by organizing mass awareness campaigns. “So far, we have been successful in removing the use of plastic bags from the railway station,” he added.

Sharing the action plan, Mr. Shrivastava said “The campaign continues, as we join the nation, on 2 October in collecting plastic waste. Furthermore, we will transport the collected plastic to the district hub by 7 October. We will then focus on segregating, and recycling, the waste from 8 October to 10 October”.

Reportedly, the plastic bottle crushers have been placed on all platforms of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The plan to install the crushers at other stations is also on the cards.

The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra) Akshay Saxena, and East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Association members were also present at the event.