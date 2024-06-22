The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Zone II officials have issued a notice to the YSR Congress Party office in Yendada, citing unauthorized land acquisition and construction activities without the necessary permits.

The notice, issued under sections 452(1) and 461(1) of the APMC Act, 1955, addresses the unauthorized construction of a building on a 2-acre plot in Yendada Village, Chinagadili Mandal. The construction in question involves a reinforced concrete (RCC) building encompassing both ground and first floors.

According to the GVMC, the YSR Congress Party office applied for building permission through the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) instead of obtaining the necessary permissions from the GVMC. The application, filed on January 12, 2023, remains under scrutiny by VMRDA authorities. Despite this, construction proceeded without the required authorization from GVMC, given that the site falls within its jurisdiction.

The issue was brought to the GVMC’s attention by P L V N Murthy Yadav, the 22nd Ward Corporator, on June 21, 2024. Following this, the GVMC’s Town Planning Department conducted an investigation and confirmed the unauthorized construction activities.

In response, the GVMC has directed the YSR Congress Party office to provide a written explanation within seven days of receiving the notice. Additionally, they have been ordered to halt all construction activities immediately. Failure to comply with these directives will result in further legal action as per the due process outlined in the APMC Act, 1955.

In addition to the notice against the YSR Congress party office in Yendada, the GVMC also recently issued a stop order for the constructions of ‘MVV The Peak‘ – a real estate venture by former MP MVV Satyanarayana – in Siripuram, on account of the increasingly disturbing dust and noise pollution it was causing to the neighbourhood.

