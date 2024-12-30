All is set for implementation of the ban on single use plastic under the purview of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) from 1 January, 2025 to make the city free from plastic.

As a part of the drive, an awareness and training programme was held at the GVMC main office on 29 December where a PowerPoint presentation was made on the total ban on single use plastic for the corporation staff, street vendors, traders and merchants.

Speaking at the programme, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari called upon the people to cooperate with the GVMC to end the plastic menace which causes dreadful diseases. Stating that alternatives to single use plastic were available in the market, she exhorted the people to utilise them. “Measures are being taken to make the alternatives available at the Rythu Bazaar stalls and other places,” said the Mayor.

Making it clear that use of plastic less than 120 microns would not be allowed from 1 January, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar warned that those who violate the rule would face severe action.

Pointing out that an awareness campaign was already taken up for 45 days against the use of plastic, the GVMC Commissioner said all traders in the city would be served noticed before 30 December warning them against use of plastic less than 120 microns.

“Small traders, who are found violating the ban will be fined to the tune of Rs. 2,500 for the first time and it will be Rs. 5,000 for second time violation besides cancellation of trade licence. In case of those who are found selling or supplying the single use plastic goods, the fine will be Rs. 20,000 for the first time and Rs. 40,000 for second time violation besides cancellation of the licence and legal action,” explained the Commissioner.

Sampath Kumar directed the officials at zonal level, sanitary supervisors and inspectors to ensure effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam. Later, the Mayor and the Commissioner released a handbook titled ‘Say No to Plastic’.

Read also- 4 big changes happening in Visakhapatnam starting January 2025

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu