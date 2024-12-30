As Visakhapatnam gears up for New Year 2025, significant changes are set to reshape the city starting from January, ranging from sustainability initiatives to infrastructure projects. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s coming.

1. Ban on Single-Use Plastics

Starting January 1, 2025, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is doubling down on its efforts to eliminate single-use plastics as part of the successful ‘Eco-Vizag’ campaign.

“We are adopting a multi-pronged approach,” shared GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar. “Apart from asking industries to halt production, we’re ensuring viable alternatives for the public. This aligns with our broader vision of achieving zero garbage and zero plastic waste in the city.”

The GVMC is calling on traders, manufacturers, and consumers to support this eco-friendly shift by adopting sustainable alternatives.

2. Entry Fee at Rushikonda Beach

If you’re planning a visit to Rushikonda Beach in 2025, be prepared to pay an entry fee. From January 1, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department will introduce a nominal fee ranging between Rs 15 and Rs 20 per person.

This initiative aims to fund cleanliness drives, upgrade infrastructure, and maintain the natural beauty of Vizag’s beaches. The collected revenue will contribute to sustainable development, ensuring pristine shorelines for future generations.

3. South Coast Railway Zone Construction to Begin

January 8, 2025, will mark a historic day for Vizag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stones for the Green Hydrogen Project in Anakapall and the much-awaited South Coast Railway Zone headquarters.

During his visit, PM Modi will also address a public gathering, according to Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh. The long-anticipated railway zone project, a dream for many Vizagites, is finally set to take off, promising better connectivity and development in the region.

4. Property Values on the Rise

The New Year brings good news for property owners in Vizag as existing property values are set to increase. However, new buyers will face higher registration charges as the State Government revises property rates from January 1, 2025.

According to a report by The Hindu, areas like Beach Road and Marripalem will see a spike of up to 20% and 14% in property values, respectively. In Seetammadhara, rates have increased from Rs 5,700 to Rs 5,900 per sq ft, reflecting a 4% hike. This revision is expected to generate Rs 150 crore in additional revenue in the final quarter of the financial year, according to Visakhapatnam District Registrar T Upendra.

From sustainability to infrastructure and real estate, Visakhapatnam is on the brink of transformative changes starting January 2025. As these developments unfold, the city continues to reinforce its reputation as an urban hub.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.