See Pics: GVMC’s disinfection drive in Vizag amid coronavirus outbreak

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, district authorities have been taking several measures to contain the spread. As part of the efforts against the coronavirus outbreak, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) carried out a disinfection drive in several locales in Vizag. On Sunday, the areas of NAD, Marripalem, Gnanapuram, Arilova, and Isukathota were sprayed with disinfectants as a preventive measure.

Disinfection activity to halt the spread of coronavirus in different areas of Vizag:

Spraying of disinfectant with blow tankers in Nad, Marripalem, Gnanapuram and railway station areas. pic.twitter.com/CdxzoEsJ64 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 29, 2020

Spraying of disinfectant in core areas and buffer zones at Arilova and Midhilapuri Vuda Colony. pic.twitter.com/9lT9zs3DLt — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 29, 2020

Spraying of disinfectant(Sodium hypo cholorite) on main roads at Isukathota junction. pic.twitter.com/tZHmaZLy8O — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 29, 2020

In the wake of the outbreak, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana instructed officials to monitor the sanitation, especially in the localities where people from overseas and other states have been home quarantined. Apart from conducting door-to-door surveys to identify foreign returnees, the specially deployed teams have also been pasting stickers on doors of those who have been placed under home quarantine.

On Sunday, Visakhapatnam reported two more cases of coronavirus to take the tally in Andhra Pradesh to 21. The latest cases have been identified as contacts of the patient who had tested positive after returning to Vizag from Birmingham.