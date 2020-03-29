Two more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. This takes the total number of those infected with coronavirus in Visakhapatnam to six.

As per the media bulletin released by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Patient 20 & Patient 21 has been identified as contacts of patient no 7 (in Andhra Pradesh), who had returned to Vizag from Birmingham, United Kingdom, via Delhi. On March 17, 2020, Patient 7 got in touch with them, and on March 21, 2020, Patient 7 tested positive. Patients 20 and 21 both have been under home isolation since then. On March 28, 2020, they got admitted into the hospital and have been under isolation.

A total of 85 samples have been tested today, out of which 83 proved negative and 2 positive cases have been reported. The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 21 with Visakhapatnam reporting its two positive cases on Sunday.

Additionally, the 65-year-old, with travel history from Madina, was admitted into TBCH in Visakhapatnam on March 17, 2020. He was the first COVID-19 patient in Visakhapatnam also having a medical history of diabetes and hypertension. The patient has responded well to the treatment. He has been re-tested on March 29 and 30, 2020 and the result was negative on both days. Now, his condition is stable.

As per the statistics released by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare on Sunday a total of 616 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh so far. While the results turned negative for 495 cases, the results of the remaining 100 samples are awaited currently. In Vizag, a total of 154 samples have been tested out of which 122 samples tested negative while 26 reports are awaited. Two cases of coronavirus reported in Vizag, taking the tally to six.