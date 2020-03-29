6 tips that will help you to stay healthy at home

With most parts of our lives spent outdoors, hitting the gym, and having a rich social life, now can be a difficult time. We need to develop new coping mechanisms, and here are five grandmotherly tips to help you stay at home and still stay healthy.

1. Get up early

Our parents and grandparents have often quoted the importance of rising early in the morning. While now may seem a good time to cuddle and sleep for a little longer, getting up early, can set the right tone of the day. Stick to the same timetable as you usually would, to keep feeling healthy and keep energy levels up.

2. Eat healthy food

It’s very important to build up our immunity levels right now. Eating a balanced diet, which our Indian thali already serves, is extremely important. Do include the superfoods of ghee, garlic, ginger, yogurt, and turmeric. Right now is the time to use that popula-petti for the health benefits it offers.

3. Do some yoga and meditation

Great for both the mind and body, yoga will help you stay calm and energetic as well. If you’re used to other techniques of crunches, pushups, skipping or dancing, do add those too.

4. Engage the kids

This is a disappointing time for many kids, who were actually looking forth to holiday time in summer. Engage them in activities and hobbies and you may consider online classes, or hobbies too. Make them an active part of household chores as well, for this is the perfect time to teach them life skills. Finally, try spending some time with them, as this as a great opportunity to do so.

5. Stay hygienic

Wash your hands with soap frequently. Avoid stepping out of the house. Use cloth masks in case regular masks aren’t available. Use nature’s medicine cabinet of Tulasi, neem, camphor, and sambrani to keep yourself and your environment clean.

6. Finally, get some air and sunshine

Be it the terrace or balcony, do keep your home ventilated and let the sun come in. Try to grow a few plants in whatever pots you may have, as this can really feel therapeutic and is one of the important tips to keep you healthy.