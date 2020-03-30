Andhra Pradesh reduces buying time of essential commodities by 2 hours

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, convened a high-level review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state on Sunday. The Cabinet of State Ministers, and other concerned senior officials, attended this meeting. Andhra Pradesh Government decided to reduce the allocated time for buying essential commodities, by two hours in urban areas.

Therefore, the public can now only go out to buy in Andhra Pradesh essential commodities between 6 am to 11 am every day. Post which, the concerned officials have been instructed to ensure that a strict lockdown continues. In rural areas, the allotted time continues to be from 6 am to 1 pm. The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to make use of RTC buses for the supply of essential goods as well as delivery of vegetables through mobile vans. He has ordered officials to ensure an adequate supply of goods to old-age homes.

Additionally, all the shops, supermarkets and similar establishments are to be instructed to display the price list of all the available essential commodities. It has been noted that strict action would be taken against those flouting the rules. For assistance, a call centre will be operating to register complaints about any unwanted price hikes or hoarders who are selling at a higher price. Violators, if proven, will be sent to jail. Andhra Pradesh Minister of Agriculture, Kurasala Kannababu, ensured that the government is taking all necessary measures to see that there shall be no interruption in the transportation of fertilizers needed for agriculture.