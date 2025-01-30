The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has confiscated approximately 1,200 kg of single-use plastic since enforcing its ban on January 1, officials reported.

The crackdown follows a 45-day awareness campaign launched in November 2024, during which businesses were informed about the upcoming restrictions and encouraged to adopt eco-friendly alternatives.

GVMC teams—including public health workers, sanitary inspectors, and sanitation staff—have been conducting inspections across the city’s commercial establishments. With around 55,000 trade license holders in Visakhapatnam, officials had earlier issued notices urging businesses to switch to sustainable materials like paper or jute for packaging.

As part of the initiative, QR codes have been placed in shops and commercial spaces to educate people on the environmental impact of plastic and available alternatives.

In compliance with the plastic ban, most shopkeepers in Visakhapatnam have already transitioned to eco-friendly options and are encouraging customers to bring their own bags. GVMC officials have confirmed that enforcement checks will continue to ensure compliance with the ban.

