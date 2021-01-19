GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, on Monday, reviewed the vaccination drive in Vizag. Dr Srijana, along with Additional Commissioner, inspected the Covid-19 vaccination process at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Ward No 18, Chinna Waltair. Interacting with the medical officer in charge of the centre in Vizag, the Commissioner enquired about the number of individuals who received the Covid vaccination shot.

She directed the personnel to increase the Covid vaccination percentage by creating awareness among the public with the help of ward volunteers. The civic chief further told the Covid vaccination centre’s special officer, Ratna Raju, that measures should be taken to ensure the availability of all basic amenities at the centre in Vizag.

Commissioner GVMC Dr.G.Srijana inspected COVID vaccination centers along with Addl. Commissioner GVMC V. Sanyasi Rao.#COVID19Vaccination #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/27tOc8e4wt — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) January 18, 2021

The ongoing phase I in the district aims at vaccinating close to 60,000 healthcare and frontline workers in Visakhapatnam. Until Monday, 4443 individuals received the Covid-19 vaccine shots across Visakhapatnam district. While the number isn’t along the expected lines, the district officials are making efforts to take the numbers up in the coming days.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, Prinicipal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar, had taken the first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Visakhapatnam. In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, Dr Sudhakar endorsed the safety of the vaccine and said, “I would like to tell people that the vaccine is completely safe and effective. There’s no need for any fear or hesitations.”

Across India, 3,81,305 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 7,704 sessions until Monday as per an update by the Ministry of Health.